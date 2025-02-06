Woonsocket

Driver charged in Rhode Island crash that killed 4-year-old girl

Police say 4-year-old Eliza Khan was walking with her mother on Hamlet Avenue when they were both hit by a car

By Thea DiGiammerino

Police investigate after two pedestrians were hit by a car on Hamlet Avenue in Woonsocket, Rhode Island Monday.
WJAR-TV

A driver has been charged in a crash that killed a 4-year-old girl and seriously injured her mother in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, last week WJAR-TV reports.

William Laureano-Benitez, 25, of Woonsocket, was charged with driving as to endanger, resulting in death.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Police say 4-year-old Eliza Khan was walking with her 32-year-old mother on Hamlet Avenue when they were both hit by a car around 7 a.m. on Jan. 27.

The child was critically injured and taken to Hasbro Children's Hospital, where she died of her injuries. Her mother was also seriously hurt.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Police have said that Laureano-Benitez hit a snow bank and lost control before hitting the pedestrians. Speed was a factor, according to investigators.

Laureano-Benitez stayed at the scene after the crash. He is scheduled to be arraigned at 6th District Court in Providence.

More Rhode Island news

Rhode Island Feb 4

Vendor to provide Rhode Island $5M to help manage RIBridges data breach

Rhode Island Feb 4

Safety and environmental concerns after Washington Bridge demo in RI

This article tagged under:

WoonsocketRhode Island
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us