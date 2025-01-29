Woonsocket

4-year-old dies after being hit by vehicle in Woonsocket, RI

Police say 4-year-old Eliza Khan was walking with her mother on Hamlet Avenue when they were both hit by a car Monday morning

By Thea DiGiammerino

Police investigate after two pedestrians were hit by a car on Hamlet Avenue in Woonsocket, Rhode Island Monday.
A 4-year-old girl has died after she was hit by a car in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, Monday morning, WJAR-TV reports.

Police say 4-year-old Eliza Khan was walking with her 32-year-old mother on Hamlet Avenue when they were both hit by a car around 7 a.m.



The child was critically injured and taken to Hasbro Children's Hospital, where she died of her injuries. Her mother was also seriously hurt. She remains at Rhode Island Hospital, according to police.

Police said the driver, a 25-year-old man from Woonsocket, hit a snow bank and lost control before hitting the pedestrians. That driver stayed at the scene.

Police say speed was likely a factor in the crash. Woonsocket Mayor Christopher Beauchamp also told WJAR-TV the snowbank may have contributed.

"(The victims) were on the sidewalk, coming off the sidewalk, going around a snow pile on the opposite side of the street from the middle school," Beauchamp said.

The crash remains under investigation. The mayor is reminding businesses and homeowners to clear sidewalks for safety, and said businesses can face fines if they don't follow snow removal laws.

