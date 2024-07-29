Rhode Island

Massive fire engulfs, destroys vacant mill building in RI

It's unclear what caused the fire or if anyone was injured

A massive fire engulfed and destroyed a vacant mill building in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, Monday morning, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

The fire occurred on Privilege Street.

The roughly 221,000 square foot mill is located on a four-acre lot and was built in 1902, according to a real estate listing. The building is near Menard Field and Oak Hill Cemetery, which is along the Massachusetts border.

It's unclear what caused the fire or if anyone was injured.


