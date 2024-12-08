Rhode Island

Altercation leads to deadly stabbing in Woonsocket, RI, police say

Woonsocket police haven't released the victim's name

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Woonsocket police (file photo, WJAR)
WJAR

A man has died after he was reportedly stabbed during a fight Saturday night in Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates tells NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR that several people were involved in an altercation in the street outside 380 Social Street.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Police were called at 6:11 p.m. for a reported stabbing.

The male victim was stabbed multiple times and rushed to Landmark Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, WJAR reports. His name has not been released at this time.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

Police haven't said what led to the disturbance, and there was no word on any arrests. Further details were not immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Rhode Island
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us