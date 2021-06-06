WooSox Honor Worcester Officer Who Died Trying to Save Drowning Teen

Officer Enmanuel "Manny" Familia, who died Friday while trying to rescue a drowning teen, was honored at Sunday’s WooSox game. His 13-year-old-son, Javon, threw the first pitch at Polar Park.

Familia’s family members say Familia and his son bonded over baseball, making the tribute particularly moving.

That same day, more than 100 Worcester Police officers attended Javon's playoff baseball game to cheer him on, according to Worcester Police.

Familia was one of five officers who entered the water at Green Hill Park, the city's largest, on Friday afternoon to try and save a drowning teenager.

Familia and the 14-year-old teen, identified by family members as Troy Love, were later located by divers and rushed to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.