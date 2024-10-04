Driver seriously hurt in crash that closed part of I-290 in Worcester

A driver was seriously hurt in a single-car crash Friday on Interstate 290 east in Worcester, Massachusetts, police said.
The crash at mile marker 16 was reported just before 1 p.m., state police said. What led to the crash remained under investigation hours later, as the highway was fully reopened.
STAY IN THE KNOW
|
Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
|
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
Traffic was heavily backed up behind the crash. Worcester police had said to avoid the highway between Hope Avenue and Kelley Square. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said that the eastbound side of the highway was closed at Exit 15, with cars being diverted onto Southbridge Street.
Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.
Officials didn't share the driver's condition.