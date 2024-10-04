Worcester

Driver seriously hurt in crash that closed part of I-290 in Worcester

A stretch of I-290 east was closed, with traffic diverted off the eastbound side of the highway before the crash

By Asher Klein

A serious car crash on I-290 in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

A driver was seriously hurt in a single-car crash Friday on Interstate 290 east in Worcester, Massachusetts, police said.

The crash at mile marker 16 was reported just before 1 p.m., state police said. What led to the crash remained under investigation hours later, as the highway was fully reopened.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Traffic was heavily backed up behind the crash. Worcester police had said to avoid the highway between Hope Avenue and Kelley Square. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said that the eastbound side of the highway was closed at Exit 15, with cars being diverted onto Southbridge Street.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Officials didn't share the driver's condition.

More Worcester news

Massachusetts Oct 3

Video shows chaos on I-190 amid series of Worcester shootings that left 2 dead

Worcester Sep 26

Worcester high school soccer fight leads to charges against 2 teens

This article tagged under:

Worcester
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us