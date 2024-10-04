Driver seriously hurt in crash that closed part of I-290 in Worcester

A driver was seriously hurt in a single-car crash Friday on Interstate 290 east in Worcester, Massachusetts, police said.

The crash at mile marker 16 was reported just before 1 p.m., state police said. What led to the crash remained under investigation hours later, as the highway was fully reopened.

Traffic was heavily backed up behind the crash. Worcester police had said to avoid the highway between Hope Avenue and Kelley Square. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said that the eastbound side of the highway was closed at Exit 15, with cars being diverted onto Southbridge Street.

Motorists are advised to avoid route 290 Eastbound between Hope Ave and Kelley Square. Traffic is impacted due to a serious motor vehicle crash on the highway. — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) October 4, 2024

In #Worcester, crash has closed I-290 EB at exit 15. Traffic being detoured to Southbridge Street. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) October 4, 2024

Officials didn't share the driver's condition.