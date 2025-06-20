Worcester

Worcester man indicted on murder charge in 4-year-old daughter's death

Doctors who treated her said the girl had a skull fracture that was consistent with falling two stories, not a fall from a table, as Francisco Ortiz told investigators, according to court documents

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Massachusetts man previously charged in the death of his 4-year-old daughter has been indicted on upgraded charges, the Worcester County District Attorney said Friday.

Francisco Ortiz, a 34-year-old from Worcester, was indicted on one court of murder, one count of improper storage of a firearm, and three counts of each permitting bodily injury to a child and reckless endangerment of a child. The child abuse charges concern his daughter and two other children, prosecutors said.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Ortiz was initially arraigned on assault charges after his 4-year-old daughter was rushed to the hospital on October 15, 2024. The girl died of her injuries.

According to court documents from the initial case, Ortiz told investigators the child fell from a table. However, doctors who treated her said the girl had a skull fracture that was consistent with falling two stories.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

Police were called to Ortiz' home at the Sever Square Apartments for a report of a 4-year-old who'd fallen on the floor and was unresponsive, and when officers arrived, Ortiz was the only adult at the home. He allegedly said the girl had fallen off a kitchen table.

The child was rushed to UMass Memorial Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, court documents said.

A Worcester, Massachusetts, man accused of assault after the death of his 4-year-old daughter was held without bail following a dangerousness hearing on Wednesday, when prosecutors revealed disturbing new details in their case against him. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston

Ortiz allegedly said the bruises were from previous falls.

There were two other children at the address, ages 2 and 5, whom Ortiz told police he had custody of and had been raising by himself for two years. Both appeared to be bruised, malnourished and dehydrated, according to the court documents.

Worcester police referred questions to prosecutors. The Massachusetts Department of Children and Families told NBC10 Boston in a statement at the time that it "took custody of the children living in the home and is investigating in collaboration with law enforcement."

More Worcester news

Worcester Oct 11, 2024

College of the Holy Cross will cover more students' entire tuition

Worcester Oct 4, 2024

Driver seriously hurt in crash that closed part of I-290 in Worcester

Worcester Oct 2, 2024

2 dead in Worcester shootings, one that stopped I-190 for hours

This article tagged under:

WorcesterMassachusetts
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us