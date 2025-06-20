Worcester man indicted on murder charge in 4-year-old daughter's death

A Massachusetts man previously charged in the death of his 4-year-old daughter has been indicted on upgraded charges, the Worcester County District Attorney said Friday.

Francisco Ortiz, a 34-year-old from Worcester, was indicted on one court of murder, one count of improper storage of a firearm, and three counts of each permitting bodily injury to a child and reckless endangerment of a child. The child abuse charges concern his daughter and two other children, prosecutors said.

Ortiz was initially arraigned on assault charges after his 4-year-old daughter was rushed to the hospital on October 15, 2024. The girl died of her injuries.

According to court documents from the initial case, Ortiz told investigators the child fell from a table. However, doctors who treated her said the girl had a skull fracture that was consistent with falling two stories.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

Police were called to Ortiz' home at the Sever Square Apartments for a report of a 4-year-old who'd fallen on the floor and was unresponsive, and when officers arrived, Ortiz was the only adult at the home. He allegedly said the girl had fallen off a kitchen table.

The child was rushed to UMass Memorial Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, court documents said.

A Worcester, Massachusetts, man accused of assault after the death of his 4-year-old daughter was held without bail following a dangerousness hearing on Wednesday, when prosecutors revealed disturbing new details in their case against him.

Ortiz allegedly said the bruises were from previous falls.

There were two other children at the address, ages 2 and 5, whom Ortiz told police he had custody of and had been raising by himself for two years. Both appeared to be bruised, malnourished and dehydrated, according to the court documents.

Worcester police referred questions to prosecutors. The Massachusetts Department of Children and Families told NBC10 Boston in a statement at the time that it "took custody of the children living in the home and is investigating in collaboration with law enforcement."