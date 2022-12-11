Worcester Announces Winter Parking Ban Sunday Night Ahead of Expected Snow

Officials in Worcester, Massachusetts on Sunday afternoon announced a winter parking ban that will go into effect at 8 p.m. Sunday evening.

The announcement comes in preparation of expected snowfall in the region, Worcester anticipating an accumulation of 2-2.5 inches.

City officials said Worcester's Department of Public Works & Parks plan on pre-treating city roads, as well as anticipated snow plowing.

Today: Some coastal ocean-effect showers (rain/light flurries) through early PM. Highs in the upper 30s, north wind. Chance of snow after sunset. Tonight: Chance of snow, lows in upper 20s, north wind 7-10 mph. Tomorrow: Precipitation exits by mid-morning, increasing sun, highs in upper 30s.

City officials also said parking in Worcester's municipal garages will be free after 6 p.m., and will remain free until the winter parking ban is lifted.

Worcester residents have also been asked to remove snow from around fire hydrants in their neighborhoods, along with residents' obligation to shovel sidewalks close to their property within 10 hours of the winter storm's end.