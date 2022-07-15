Worcester Apartment Building Evacuated, Images Show Hole in Roof

A hole was visible in the roof of a Worcester apartment building that was evacuated Friday because of the partial roof collapse. There also appeared to be damage to the façade of the building on the side of the apartment with the hole in the roof.

No one was injured in the incident on Mill Street, across from Coes Reservoir, according to the Worcester Fire Department. The 32-unit building, fully occupied when the collapse happened, was safely evacuated.

A preliminary investigation found that the collapse may have been caused by building materials that were on the roof, officials said. The roof collapse affected both the building's third floor and its second.

Work materials were seen on the roof and around the building after the collapse.

The city's building commissioner and building inspectors would be investigating what happened, and a structural engineering team would assess whether it was safe for residents to return inside to collect their things.

It wasn't immediately clear whether people would be allowed to return home by nightfall.