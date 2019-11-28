Worcester Boxer Charged With Assault

Getty Images

Police allege a Worcester boxer knocked a man unconscious outside a local restaurant.

Khiary Gray was arraigned on numerous charges included assault and battery and unarmed robbery on Nov. 22.

Officer Trevis Coleman alleges that Gray and several others knocked a man to the ground and then robbed him while he was unconscious.

Authorities say Gray knocked the man down and walks away as several others punch and stump the defenseless man.

The Worcester Telegram reports that Gray is 16-5 in professional fighting with 12 knockouts.

Gray's lawyer Peter Ettenberg says the "fist fight was started by the other party."

Police say the victim refused medical attention and that he was "not willing to give any specific information."

