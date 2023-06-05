Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Worcester

Worcester break-in leads to man's arrest

Police in Worcester, Massachusetts, arrested 34-year-old Jonathan Feliciano, who is accused of breaking into an apartment on Millbury Street

By William Reed

Police in Worcester, Massachusetts, arrested a man after he allegedly broke into a woman's apartment this weekend.

Officers responded to the break-in on Millbury Street shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday. The woman said she arrived home to find her front door damaged and a man in her closet.

The intruder fled, but not before the woman was able to take a photo of him.

Around 2:30 p.m., an officer recognized the person in the photo wearing the same clothes in the Vernon Street area, police said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The man, identified as 34-year-old Jonathan Feliciano, was arrested on charges of breaking and entering to commit a misdemeanor, vandalism and trespassing.

Police added that he has two outstanding warrants.

It was not immediately clear when Feliciano would appear in court or whether he has an attorney.

This article tagged under:

WorcesternewsWorcester Police Departmentbreak-in
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Health Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us