A cab driver was stabbed in Worcester, Massachusetts, Wednesday night.

Police had limited information to share but tell NBC10 Boston that officers were called to the area of Bancroft Street around 8:44 p.m. for a reported stabbing.

The driver received medical treatment, and 54-year-old William Burrows was arrested, police said.

Further details were not immediately available, including the condition of the driver, and what led up to the stabbing.