Worcester city councilor charged in confrontation with police during ICE raid

Police in Worcester, Massachusetts, have brought criminal charges against a city councilor for her actions during a chaotic immigration operation last month.

Video recorded by Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra on May 8 showed Worcester police officers holding a 16-year-old girl's face to the ground while U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents detained her mother.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The Telegram & Gazette reported Wednesday that City Councilor Etel Haxhiaj had been charged with assault and battery on a police officer and interfering with police.

New footage from last week's controversial ICE encounter in Worcester was released Friday.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The police department reportedly sought three charges against the city councilor on May 12 — the two she faces and a second count of assault and battery on a police officer — but an assistant clerk-magistrate found at a closed-door hearing on June 4 that there was probable cause for two of them.

The newspaper noted that a lower standard of proof is required for the finding than would be needed for a conviction.

In a statement to NBC10 Boston Wednesday, the Worcester Police Department did not elaborate on its allegations against Haxhiaj.

"She was charged criminally, not arrested," the department said. "The charges were filed shortly after the incident.

Haxhiaj responded to the charges on social media.

"Our community continues to be shocked and devastated by the events on Eureka Street as our country staggers from political upheaval. It is frustrating to now be targeted by this criminal prosecution as well," she said in a statement. "I am a mother, an immigrant and elected leader who attempted, along with other Worcester residents, to protect a traumatized young person, two mothers and an infant. I did the humane thing to do in this situation, nothing more, nothing less."

She added that she looks forward to combating the charges in a court of law.

The incident prompted protests from residents and strong words from city councilors, including Haxhiaj, who represents District 5.

"The message for ICE is 'Get out of our city,'" she said the day after the raid.

Community members and city councilors are questioning what led to a mother and teenager daughter, whose face was held to the ground by Worcester police officers, being detained in an ICE operation.

Police said they were called to Eureka Street for a report of about 25 people surrounding a federal agent.

"When officers arrived on scene, they observed a chaotic scene with several federal agents from various agencies attempting to take a female into custody," the department said in a news release. "Federal agents had placed this female under arrest and were attempting to leave in a vehicle. The crowd was unruly, and several people were putting their hands on federal agents and Worcester officers in an attempt to keep the vehicle and the arrestee from leaving. Worcester officers attempted to deescalate the situation and keep everyone safe."

According to neighbors, members of a family from Brazil were intercepted by ICE agents as they were about to get into a vehicle. The agents detained the mother.

The 16-year-old girl and another woman, Ashley Spring, were arrested by Worcester police.

Demonstrators rallied in Worcester Friday, a day after Worcester police arrested a teenager as ICE detained her mother.

Her 21-year-old sister, Augusta Clara, can also be seen in the footage, holding her newborn baby.

"I'm very traumatized by everything that happened yesterday," Clara told Telemundo in Spanish.

The family's attorney said their mother is seeking asylum, adding that her three daughters are in the country under a deferred action program.

"She didn't commit any crime, she doesn't have a deportation order, so there's no reason why immigration would want to detain her mother," Andrés Latarulo said in Spanish.

The city released police bodycam footage of the incident the following week.

The same day, City Manager Eric Batista announced a new policy barring city employees from inquiring about people's immigration status or letting that status affect how people are treated.

"I want to be undeniably clear that our Police Department will never target individuals based on their immigration status. The body-worn camera footage from the first responding officer will show that the target of ICE's operation was already detained by federal agents prior to WPD's arrival and that WPD did not assist ICE with the civil arrest," Batista said in a statement on May 16. "The footage of a family being torn apart is disturbing to watch but the municipality cannot interfere in or prevent a federal detainment. As a community, we must come together in support of one another and not allow external forces to divide us. Worcester has always and will always be a welcoming and inclusive city."