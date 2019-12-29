Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
MBTA Commuter Rail

Worcester Commuter Rail Line Repairs Mostly Complete After Derailment: MBTA

The line will return to a normal service schedule Monday, but commuters may face weather-related delays

By Alec Greaney

By Alec Greaney

MBTA CR Derailment 040919
NBC10 Boston

The main tracks on the commuter rail's Worcester line have been repaired and will be open for Monday's commute, the MBTA announced Sunday.

While the repairs following the Dec. 26 train derailment allow the MBTA to operate the line on a regular service schedule, the winter storm may still cause weather delays.

"Our crews will continue to complete repairs, and we will keep working with Keolis and the FRA to implement reforms in response to this derailment to safely and promptly restore reliable service for our loyal riders," MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

New England Patriots 6 hours ago

Dolphins Stun Patriots at Gillette

North Adams 2 hours ago

Heroin Trafficking Arrest Made After Man Drove Wrong Way Down Road

Crews have worked every day since the derailment, including overnight shifts to restore regular service, according to the MBTA. Some additional work on the track will remain ongoing to fully address the damage from the Dec. 26 incident.

An initial investigation conducted by the MBTA, Keolis and the Federal Railroad Administration found that the derailment occurred when a train passed through a switch that was not properly aligned.

This article tagged under:

MBTA Commuter Railmbta
Local Uniquely Boston Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Auto Scene Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink The Scene
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us