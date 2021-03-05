Worcester COVID-19 Field Hospital to Suspend Operations

Worcester's COVID-19 Field Hospital will suspend its operations by mid-March and go into a "hibernation" period, officials confirmed Friday.

The field hospital, located inside Worcester's DCU Center, provides lower-level in-patient coronavirus treatment.

The hospital reopened in December 2020 in an effort to avoid overwhelming the Massachusetts health care system. At full capacity, the field hospital can accommodate 220 patients, though there are far less patients there currently seeking care.

A hospital spokesperson told NBC 10 Boston that staff will begin to screen patients on March 10 to ensure they are ready to be discharged by March 15.

In the meantime, the hospital still plans to accept patients with mild cases of COVID-19.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The hospital will suspend operations by 7 p.m. on March 15 and go into "hibernation" mode while continuing to monitor COVID-19 trends across the state. From there, the state will decide whether to resume operations or close the field hospital.