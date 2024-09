Woman dies after vehicle hits 2 people in Worcester, police say

Two people were hit by a vehicle Tuesday night in Worcester, Massachusetts, leaving one dead, police confirmed.

Few details were immediately available, including where or when the crash took place, but a Worcester police spokesman said the person who died was a 35-year-old woman from Auburn.

The spokesman expected to share more information later Wednesday.