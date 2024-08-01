Worcester declares crisis amid surge in pedestrian crashes

The city of Worcester, Massachusetts, has declared a road safety and traffic violence crisis following a string of recent pedestrian crashes.

"The intent of this declaration is to draw attention to the serious and worsening problem of traffic violence and rally the community behind actions to address it," Mayor Joseph Petty and City Manager Eric Batista said Thursday in a joint statement.

Injuries and fatalities from traffic violence have spiked nationally since the coronavirus pandemic, according to officials, who said, "Worcester is no exception."

Just this year, more than 2,800 car crashes occurred in Worcester, ending in 51 serious injuries or deaths, officials said, adding that more than 90 crashes to date have involved pedestrians or cyclists.



During the last year, Worcester police have issued a total of 3,180 citations for traffic violations, according to city officials, who said police have conducted campaigns on distracted driving, bike safety, crosswalk awareness and impaired driving.

"Enforcement is an essential part of addressing the culture of speeding and traffic violence, but it alone will not resolve it," officials said.

To mitigate the crisis, the city's Department of Transportation and Mobility is working with consultants, other city departments and community organizations to come up with a plan to "improve the safety of our streets," according to city leaders.

The initiative, Vision Zero Safety Action Plan, is expected to be completed this fall.

Proposals are currently before the Worcester City Council to reduce the citywide statutory speed limit from 30 miles per hour to 25 mph and to establish 20 mph safety zones, officials said.

The Department of Transportation and Mobility has also been tasked with evaluating traffic safety and recommending immediate improvements for Belmont and Shrewsbury streets, according to officials.

"We urge everyone to respect the rules of the road, slow down, watch for other road users, and exercise patience and restraint," city leaders said.

Earlier this week, a 13-year-old was seriously injured after being hit by a Buick on Shrewsbury Street. Last month, a toddler was hit by vehicle on Lincoln Street and taken to the hospital with a head injury. That same month, a 13-year-old girl crossing the street was struck and killed by a car on Belmont Street.

"The best way to show our sympathy to the families impacted by these tragedies is through action," officials said. "We send them our strength and our pledge to end traffic violence now and we invite every resident and road user in the City of Worcester to join us in this mission."