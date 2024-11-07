One dead, one hospitalized after domestic violence shooting in Worcester

One person was killed and a second taken to the hospital after what police described as a domestic incident in Worcester, Massachusetts early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to a home on Gingerbread Trail around 2 a.m. and found the female victim with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A male was taken to the hospital, also suffering a gunshot wound.

Investigators did not publicly identify those involved or describe the relationship between them.

Police said there is no danger to the public at this time. More details were not immediately available.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.