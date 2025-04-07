3 men arrested in November killing of man, woman in Worcester

Three men have been arrested on murder charges in a shooting that left a woman and a man dead in Worcester, Massachusetts, in November, police said Monday.

The suspects were identified as Sheldon Thorpe, a 22-year-old from Fall River, Shaquille Watford, a 31-year-old from Weymouth and Jeffrey Toney, a 29-year-old from Attleborough. The trio also face other charges, including armed assault with intent to rob, Worcester police said.

A spokesman for the department previously called the Nov. 21 shooting at an apartment complex on Brookside Avenue "a grisly scene," and said the two people were were killed were a woman in her 50s and a man in his 20s who were related and lived in the apartment where they were found.

Two relatives, a woman and man, were fatally shot at their apartment in Worcester, police say. Asked if the killer was known to the victims, a police spokesman said situations like this are usually targeted.

Federal, state and local police collaborated to take the three suspects into custody, Worcester police said. Thorpe was arrested in Dorchester on Monday and Watford in Weymouth on Thursday — he was also wanted in unrelated cases. Toney was already in custody over another case.

It wasn't immediately clear if the three men had attorneys who could speak to their arrests.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to prosecutors for more information on the case.

Neighbors told NBC10 Boston at the time that the shooting left them shocked.

“It’s terrifying, I mean Worcester lately has a lot of stuff that’s happened in the area, so yeah it’s terrifying,” said neighbor Jose Rivera. "All I saw was a bunch of commotion, ambulances and police cars, they were actually here all night, until this morning as you can see.”

“I was up all night just looking, making sure everything was okay and yeah, too close to home,” Rivera added.

“It’s pretty much safe and I’m actually shocked something like this happened, I wouldn’t expect that at all,” another neighbor Julie Mintah said. "The hallway is taped, and I saw there was like some stuff on the floor and policemen right there."