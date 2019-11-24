Worcester Firefighter Christopher Roy to Receive Posthumous Honor

The awards to be given out include the Medal of Honor, Medal of Valor and the Norman Knight Award for Excellence in Community Service.

Worcester_Honors_Fallen_Firefighter_Christopher_Roy.jpg

Massachusetts is honoring its best and bravest firefighters this week.

State Homeland Security Undersecretary Jeanne Benincasa Thorpe and state Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey will recognize heroic acts of bravery during the 30th annual Firefighter of the Year awards at Mechanics Hall in Worcester on Tuesday.

The awards to be given out include the Medal of Honor, Medal of Valor, Group Meritorious Conduct, Excellence in Leadership, and the Norman Knight Award for Excellence in Community Service.

Firefighters from the departments in Andover, Boston, Everett, Fall River, Fitchburg, Lawrence, North Andover, Revere, Rochester, Rockland, Saugus, Sudbury, Westborough, and Worcester will be honored during the ceremony.

Worcester Firefighter Christopher Roy, who died fighting a house fire last year, will be honored posthumously.

