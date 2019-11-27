Worcester Firefighter Saved by Fallen Lieutenant Released From Hospital

Chris Pace

A Massachusetts firefighter whose life was saved by a lieutenant who gave his own life has been released from the hospital, authorities said Wednesday.

Worcester Fire Lt. Jason Menard died battling a blaze on Pleasant Street on Nov. 13. Firefighter Chris Pace was seriously injured and was hospitalized for the following two weeks.

Officials credited Menard's "heroic efforts" with saving Pace.

Due to Menard's actions, Pace will be able to see the birth of his second child, the Worcester Fire Department said.

