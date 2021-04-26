Worcester Hospital's Striking Nurses, Management to Resume Negotiations

Nurses and management at a Massachusetts hospital are scheduled to head back to the negotiating table on Monday in an effort to end a nearly two-month strike stemming from a dispute over staffing levels.

Negotiations between nurses at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester and the hospital’s owner, Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, will resume 3 p.m. The bargaining session was set up by a federal mediator.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

About 800 nurses at the hospital walked off the job on March 8.

St. Vincent nurses say they are required to care for five patients at a time, a difficult task with COVID-19 precautions and care requirements, while other hospitals have a limit of four patients per nurse.

Nurses at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester are demanding an increase in staffing.

“We are hopeful that the hospital will come to the table in earnest with a serious proposal that will adequately address the needs of all of our patients and honor the integrity of the negotiating process,” Marlena Pellegrino, co-chair of the St. Vincent nurses’ bargaining unit of the Massachusetts Nurses Association said in a statement.

Hospital management is also eager to resume negotiations, St. Vincent CEO Carolyn Jackson said in a statement.

“We have always been ready to meet, but the MNA has declined,” she said.

The hospital’s last formal proposal on March 1 included enhancements in staffing, but the union rejected the proposal, Jackson said.

The hospital has hired replacement nurses to care for patients.