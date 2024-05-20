Worcester

Man attacks neighbor with knife in Worcester after argument, police say

The victim, whose name wasn't released, was alert and councious on the way to the hospital, police said

By Anthony Vega

A 38-year-old man is accused of attacking his neighbor with a knife over the weekend in Worcester, Massachusetts.

The incident occurred at about 10:12 a.m. Saturday on June Street, Worcester police said, where officers found a man who suffered a laceration to his throat.

The man, police said, told officers he got into an argument with a neighbor who attacked him with a knife.

The suspect, identified as Kenneth Benson, was arrested in his apartment without incident, police said.

Benson was charged with assault to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The victim, whose name wasn't released, was alert and conscious on the way to the hospital, police said.

