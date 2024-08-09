Worcester library closes all branches after worker attacked with skateboard

A library worker in Worcester, Massachusetts, was attacked with a skateboard, prompting the closures of all branches the following day.

The unprovoked attack happened Thursday afternoon at the main branch in Salem Square, city officials said that night. It caused the library to close an hour early.

The worker is receiving treatment for injuries that "are not believed to be critical," the city said in a press release.

The patron who attacked the worker was taken into custody by the Worcester Police Department, according to city officials, who did not release the person's identity.



All seven of the library's branches will be closed Friday as leadership meets with staff to discuss what occurred and any concerns.

"The safety and security of all library employees and patrons is of the utmost importance," City Manager Eric Batista said in a statement. "The administration has worked closely with library leadership to meet the changing needs of patrons and users of the Worcester Public Library, including the creation of a community resources department, which has been staffed with a community liaison, two security officers, and a social worker."

Batista added that workers have been trained on "trauma informed de-escalation techniques."

"That said, violence is not acceptable and will not be tolerated," he continued. "The Worcester Public Library will remain an open and welcoming place for all members of the community, but this sacred space and those who operate it must be treated with respect, honor and dignity. The incident remains under investigation."

No further information was immediately available.