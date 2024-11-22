Woman dead after shooting at Worcester apartment; man also injured

An investigation is underway in Worcester, Massachusetts, after a shooting Thursday at an apartment complex there left a woman dead and a man seriously injured.

Worcester police responded to the Tatnuck Square Apartments on Brookside Avenue for a report of possible gunshots around 6:20 p.m. and found two people inside an apartment suffering from gunshot wounds.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The woman was pronounced dead on scene, while the man was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, police said. Neither has been publicly identified.

It's not clear at this time if the man and woman lived at the apartment where they were found, or what the relationship between the two of them may have been.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Police have not said if they're searching for any suspects, nor whether any arrests have been made.

An investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Worcester Police Department at 508-799-8651. Anonymous tips can also be texted to 274637, or sent online here.