Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Worcester Police Department

Worcester Man Steals Delivery Truck, Crashes Into Worcester Police Department

The truck was stolen from St. Vincent's Hospital and driven into the Worcester Police Department cell room entrance

By Staff Reports

Worcester police have arrested a man for stealing a delivery truck and driving it into the Worcester Police Department.

The truck was stolen from St. Vincent's Hospital and driven into the Worcester Police Department cell room entrance around 5:15 a.m., police said.

Louis Diamond, 32, of Edwidge Street, was arrested by police on the scene. He is charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, negligence of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, vandalism, aiding a prisoner in police custody and breaking and entering in the nighttime to commit a felony.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Lowell Shooting 1 hour ago

1 Injured in Saturday Morning Shooting in Lowell

fatal pedestrian accident 3 hours ago

Pedestrian Hit, Killed on Mass. Pike in Blandford: State Police

No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Worcester Police DepartmentWorcesterWorcester PoliceSt. Vincent's Hospitalstolen vehicles
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us