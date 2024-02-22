missing person

Worcester man has been missing for over a week

Daniel Burrell, 37, was last seen at his family’s home on Reservoir Street on Feb. 10

By Thea DiGiammerino

Worcester Police Department

Worcester police are searching for a man who hasn’t been heard from for over a week.

Daniel Burrell, 37, was last seen at his family’s home on Reservoir Street on Feb 10. He is 6-foot-8 with a large build, and was last wearing black sweatpants and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Police say his phone has been off.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or police at 508-799-8606.

