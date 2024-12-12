Massachusetts

Police search for man missing from court-ordered Worcester recovery stay

The Worcester District Attorney's Office urged the public to look for Joseph Sterling, who is described as 6 feet tall, 240 lbs., bald and with brown eyes

By Asher Klein

A missing person poster for Joseph Sterling
Handout

Police are searching for a man who hasn't returned to a recovery facility in Worcester, Massachusetts, in violation of a court order.

Joseph Sterling was last seen at the Worcester Recovery Center on Tuesday, according to Massachusetts State Police. He is required to return to the recovery center on Belmont Street outside of a specified time period when he can leave.

The Worcester District Attorney's Office urged the public to look for Sterling, who is described as 6 feet tall, 240 lbs., bald and with brown eyes. He was last seen in a yellow T-shirt, green pants, brown boots, a black vest, a blue jean jacket and an olive-colored hat, police said. He has connections in the Brockton area.

Anyone with information about Sterling's whereabouts was asked to call state police at 508-829-8326.

