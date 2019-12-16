Worcester Native Has Shot at Glory in Finale of ‘The Voice’

Worcester's Ricky Duran could be on the verge of a seriously big break.

The Grafton, Massachusetts, native is among the final four contestants on NBC's "The Voice," which airs its two-part season finale on Monday and Tuesday night this week.

He'll have a cheering section back home — watch parties are being held for Duran, 30, in Worcester during the finale, including at the Worcester Beer Garden & Pavilion during Tuesday's viewing from 9 to 11 p.m.

The Berklee College of Music graduate said ahead of the show Monday that it feels like fate to be in the finale.

"It's crazy how many stars aligned for me to be here," he said, surprisingly calmly for someone about to sing in front of a national, primetime audience.

Each of the four finalists will sing three sings — one original, one cover and one holiday-themed duet with their coach — on Monday. The winner will be revealed Tuesday, earning $100,000 and a recording contract.

To help Duran win, or any of the other artists (Jake Hoot roots for the Patriots, for what it's worth), vote during the show online or on the 'Voice' app.

Duran told us that, win or lose, he's heading back home — and will going to try to bring his coach, Blake Shelton, back there or Boston for a concert, too.

Duran, who now lives in Austin, Texas, could become the second winner from Central Massachusetts. Alisan Porter, a native of Worcester, won Season 10 in 2016.