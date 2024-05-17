Worcester

Driver found shot after crashing into Worcester home has died, police say

Worcester police didn't immediately release the victim's name

By Staff Reports

NBC10 Boston

A man who was found shot after crashing into a home in Worcester, Massachusetts, last month has died, police said Friday.

The incident occurred on April 30 on Paine Street, and is now being considered a homicide, Worcester police said.

A 16-year-old was charged earlier this month in connection with the shooting. His name wasn't released due to his age.

A man was shot while driving, causing him to crash into a home in Worcester. As police ask for information, the woman inside the house says she's counting her blessings she wasn't hurt.
Officers were called to Paine Street after a car struck a house at about 9 p.m. When they arrived, they found the driver suffering a gunshot wound.

Neighbors told NBC10 Boston they heard the sound of gunshots and saw the driver slumped over and bloodied.

The name of the victim wasn't released.

