Worcester Paying Tribute to Fallen Firefighter

Worcester is paying tribute to a city firefighter who died in the line of duty while saving the life of a colleague two years ago.

The tribute to Lt. Jason Menard was scheduled at the McKeon Road Fire Station at 6 p.m. Saturday, according to a statement from the city.

Menard, a 39-year-old married father of three, died on Nov. 13, 2019, while battling a house fire.

Menard and colleagues had gone into the burning home to look for a baby reportedly trapped on the third floor. He helped two colleagues, one of whom was seriously injured, escape the blaze but could not get out of the home himself. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The ceremony was to feature a procession involving Worcester firefighters from the College of the Holy Cross on McKeon Road to the fire station, where Menard served on Ladder 5.

Remarks from city officials, bell ceremony and 21-gun salute were to be part of the program.