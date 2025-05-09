Worcester city manager insists police weren't helping ICE with detainment caught on video

Exclusive video captured by our Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra camera showed a chaotic scene in Worcester, Massachusetts, Thursday, as local police and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents detained a mother and her 16-year-old daughter, with the girl's face slammed into the ground as she was taken into custody.

The mother and daughter have not been identified, and Worcester police say this entire incident is now under investigation.

Worcester officers were dispatched around 11:13 a.m. to Eureka Street for a report of a federal agent who was surrounded by a group of about 25 people.

When police arrived, they say the teen daughter was holding a newborn baby in her arms and standing in front of the ICE vehicle that was trying to leave with their mother inside.

Officers told her that she was endangering the baby, so she handed the newborn to a relative.

But police allege, as the ICE vehicle drove away, she ran after it and kicked the passenger’s side of it.

She was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment of a child, disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Also arrested was Ashley Spring, of Worcester, who police said pushed multiple officers and threw an unknown liquid substance on them as they tried to arrest the teen.

Spring faces several charges including assault and battery on a police officer.

“Those two girls were very, very upset, as you would be if your family member who, you know was just living their life, was suddenly grabbed and detained by ICE. And your lawyer says that they can’t take you without a warrant, and then they do," said Siobhan McGrath, who witnessed the incident. "I mean, there was a lot of police here and I don’t understand what Worcester Police is doing, trying to facilitate these horrible detentions and deportations, some of which are illegal.”

The city manager of Worcester said in a statement, "The series of events was no doubt disturbing, and the footage of a family being separated is harrowing."

Eric Batista insists Worcester Police were not assisting with the ICE detainment, but called in to help de-escalate the chaotic situation.

Video is being reviewed and further charges may be forthcoming, he said.

NBC10 Boston and Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra reached out to ICE for more information.

"For officer safety, we do not comment on ongoing operations," the agency said.