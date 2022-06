Police in Worcester, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help locating a 12-year-old boy who left home with his friends Tuesday and didn't return.

Rajabu Arabi was last seen in the area of Crystal Park, Worcester police said.

He is described as about 5'6" tall and 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

