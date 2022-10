The Worcester Police Department asked for the public's help Friday to find a 14-year-old girl.

Police say has been Aniyah Moore has been missing since Friday, when she did not return from school.

The Worcester Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating fourteen-year-old Aniyah Moore, who did not return home from school yesterday. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/0XBJ2aLQ8j — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) October 29, 2022

She is described as being 5’5” tall and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black leggings.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 508-799-8606