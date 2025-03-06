Worcester police looking to identify owner of abused dog

Police are looking to identify the owner of an abused dog found near a liquor store in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Worcester police said their animal control officer was dispatched to Chandler Street on Monday for a report of a found dog. Upon arrival, she met with the caller, who said he found a male pit bull near a liquor store at Chandler and Main streets within the past week. He said he was trying to nurse the dog back to health, but it was severely emaciated and had severe injuries to its face and legs. The officer had to carry the dog to her vehicle because it couldn't even walk.

The dog was treated at an emergency veterinary hospital and is now being cared for by Broken Tail Rescue, which has named him Phoenix and is looking for donations to help cover the costs of its care.

Police are now asking for the public's help in finding the dog's owner. Anyone with information is asked to call animal control at 508-799-1211. Tips will be kept anonymous.