Worcester Police have made an arrest in a December double homicide outside a bar on Grafton Street.

Christopher Burns, 37, is accused in the death of two men outside the Diamond Inn on December 8, 2021. The victims were found shot outside the bar and pronounced dead at the hospital.

Burns was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of murder, unlawful carrying of a loaded firearm, unlawful carrying of a firearm, and armed career criminal level 2.