Worcester police release surveillance images of customers who trashed Popeye's

Police have released surveillance images of two customers they say vandalized a Popeye's restaurant in Worcester, Massachusetts, back in April.

The incident was reported around 4:30 p.m. on April 29, with restaurant employees telling police that two men assaulted staff and damaged various pieces of equipment after entering from the drive-thru when they were told an item they wanted to order was not available.

Police said the men threw food at employees and damaged a computer, the cash register, a TV and a printer. They also threw a rock through the drive-thru window, breaking it. The men left before police arrived.

Worcester police released four surveillance images Tuesday showing the two men and the SUV they were driving in. The photos showed the two men grabbing equipment on the counter. According to police, they were driving a gold Ford SUV with out-of-state license plates, possibly a rental.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Anyone with information about the two men is being asked to call Worcester police at 508-799-8651.