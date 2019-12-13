Worcester Police Searching for Missing 16-Year-Old Girl

A 16-year-old Worcester girl has been reported missing, as police say she ran away after leaving Worcester Technical High School on Monday.

Detectives are asking for the public's assistance in locating Alannah Rueda, who is described as being 5' 5'' tall, with a small build and short blonde hair.

Worcester Police asking anyone with information to call the detective bureau at 508-799-8651. You can also send information about Alannah anonymously by texting TIPWPD+ your message to 27637 or online at worcesterma.gov/police.