Worcester Police Searching for Missing Elderly Man

Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing elderly man from Worcester, Massachusetts.

Richard Johnson, 75, walked away Monday from the Donna Kay Rest Home, an assisted living facility on Marble Street, Worcester police said.

He is described as 6'4" tall, with a medium build. Johnson was last seen wearing blue jeans and a yellow jacket.

According to police, Johnson walks with a cane and might be confused. He is known to walk to the area of the Interstate 190 off-ramp on West Boylston Street.

Anyone with information that could help police locate Johnson is asked to call 911 or 508-799-8606.