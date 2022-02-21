Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Worcester Police

Worcester Police Searching for Missing Elderly Man

Richard Johnson, 75, walked away from the Donna Kay Rest Home on Monday, Worcester police said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing elderly man from Worcester, Massachusetts.

Richard Johnson, 75, walked away Monday from the Donna Kay Rest Home, an assisted living facility on Marble Street, Worcester police said.

He is described as 6'4" tall, with a medium build. Johnson was last seen wearing blue jeans and a yellow jacket.

According to police, Johnson walks with a cane and might be confused. He is known to walk to the area of the Interstate 190 off-ramp on West Boylston Street.

Anyone with information that could help police locate Johnson is asked to call 911 or 508-799-8606.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Worcester PoliceMassachusettsWorcesterrichard johnsonworcester missing man
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us