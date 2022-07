Police in Worcester, Massachusetts, are looking for three teenagers who have been reported missing.

Authorities say Sabrina Dirgham, Thomas Noponen and Caleb Coburn, all 16, left a home on Queen Street at some point Wednesdday night and did not return.

Police did not give physical descriptions of the teens or say what they were wearing when they were last seen, but the department released their photos Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call 508-799-8606 or dial 911.