Worcester police seek missing 12-year-old girl

Police in Worcester, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help to find a missing 12-year-old girl.

Authorities said 12-year-old Emerald Andujar did not come home from Claremont Academy on Monday.

Police describe Andujar as being 4'10, but did not give any other physical characteristics.

She was last seen wearing a maroon jacket and black pants, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 508-799-8606 or dial 911.