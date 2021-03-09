Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Worcester

Worcester Police Seek Missing 13-Year-Old

Worcester Police

Police in Worcester, Massachusetts, are asking for the public to help find a missing teenager.

Thirteen-year-old Colin Georgopoulous was last seen in the area of Heard Street, the Worcester Police Department said Tuesday night.

Authorities did not say when Georgopoulous was seen, but they said he was "in the company of two other boys."

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts 9 mins ago

Police Officer Attacked With Knife in Dedham

small businesses 3 hours ago

Life in Lockdown: Businesses Pivot to Survive the Pandemic

When he was last seen, Georgopoulous was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and black pants, police said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police did not give a physical description of Georgopoulous, but they shared a photograph.

The police department asked anyone with information to call 911, though the notice didn't say that he was in danger.

This article tagged under:

WorcesterMassachusettsmissing person
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us