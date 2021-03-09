Worcester Police Seek Missing 13-Year-Old

Police in Worcester, Massachusetts, are asking for the public to help find a missing teenager.

Thirteen-year-old Colin Georgopoulous was last seen in the area of Heard Street, the Worcester Police Department said Tuesday night.

Authorities did not say when Georgopoulous was seen, but they said he was "in the company of two other boys."

When he was last seen, Georgopoulous was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and black pants, police said.

Police did not give a physical description of Georgopoulous, but they shared a photograph.

The police department asked anyone with information to call 911, though the notice didn't say that he was in danger.