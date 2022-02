Police in Worcester, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help to find a missing teenager.

Authorities say 17-year-old Kathrine Leonard was last seen leaving her home Wednesday afternoon following an argument.

Leonard is described as being about 5'2 with a slim build.

When she was last seen, Leonard was wearing a white sweater and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 508-799-8606 or 911.