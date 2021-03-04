Worcester Police Seek Missing 8-Year-Old

Police in Worcester, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help finding a missing boy.

Details were limited, but police said 8-year-old Nathaniel Soliz may be in a gray Honda Fit with Massachusetts plates reading "9GH759."

Police did not say when Soliz was last seen or who is thought to be driving the vehicle.

Soliz is described as being about 4'5 and 80 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.