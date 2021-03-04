Local

Worcester

Worcester Police Seek Missing 8-Year-Old

Worcester Police

Police in Worcester, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help finding a missing boy.

Details were limited, but police said 8-year-old Nathaniel Soliz may be in a gray Honda Fit with Massachusetts plates reading "9GH759."

Police did not say when Soliz was last seen or who is thought to be driving the vehicle.

Soliz is described as being about 4'5 and 80 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

