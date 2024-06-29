Worcester

Worcester pool closed as DCR seeks police detail after recent violence

Two recent fights at another state-run pool in Worcester, Massachusetts, led to the closing of the Dennis F. Shine Memorial Swimming Pool at Vernon Hill Park

By Jennifer Sanguano

NBC Universal, Inc.

Summer is here, but there's one less option to stay cool in Worcester, Massachusetts.

After two fights broke out last week at another state-run pool, the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation says a police detail before the Dennis F. Shine Memorial Swimming Pool at Vernon Hill Park can reopen.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

NBC10 Boston spoke with one woman who was planning to bring her son to the pool Friday.

"On Google, they said they were open," said Sarah, a Worcester resident. "So unfortunately, we just got let down a little bit."

The pool is out of service as the DCR works to secure a police detail after recent violence.

For now, residents are upset.

"I've been coming here all my life, and it's been safe," said resident Deeann Laureyns. "Now it's not safe. There's a lot going on."

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Nick Goss 6 hours ago

2024 NHL Draft: Bruins take Dean Letourneau with first-round pick

Dorchester 6 hours ago

1 dead, 1 hurt in Dorchester incident; report of shooting under investigation

Laureyns worries about her grandkids' safety, especially after last Thursday, when Worcester police had to break up two separate fights at Bennett Field Pool. A 20-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly pulling out a gun and threatening people.

Over the past several years, the DCR has operated under a policy that requires a law enforcement presence at certain agency pools to ensure safety.

It's unclear when the Dennis F. Shine Memorial Swimming Pool could reopen.

This article tagged under:

WorcesterMassachusettsSwimming
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us