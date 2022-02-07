Worcester Pushes to End Mask Mandate

City officials are pushing to end the mask mandate in Worcester, Massachusetts.

The city manager and public health director are expected to attend a Board of Health meeting Monday night to request that they rescind the mask mandate. If the Board agrees, the mask mandate would be lifted effective Feb. 18.

The statewide mask advisory remains, and businesses and institutions are able to implement their own requirements. A state-wide school mask mandate remains in effect until at least the end of February.

If Worcester’s Board of Health approves the request Monday night, any educational institutions or businesses with a 90% or higher vaccination rate can lift the mask mandate immediately.

Meanwhile, other Massachusetts communities including Lowell and Beverly have dropped mask mandates Mansfield is the latest community to follow suit.

While masks will still be required in municipal buildings – like Town Hall and the library – people can remove face coverings elsewhere. The policy is getting mixed reviews from residents.

As COVID-19 cases start to drop, some communities are also dropping their mask requirements.

“I think it’s great," Craig MacInnis said while shopping in Mansfield. "I’m ready to get rid of the mask and just get back to normal a little bit and I think it’s been a good thing to keep the numbers down, but I think is mandate thing should be more of a personal choice.”

“As long as the numbers are going down that’s a great sign but at the same time people are still catching it, not all kids can be vaccinated," Maureen Errichetti said as she was shopping in Mansfield.

In Worcester, the senior center will be reopened for in-person programming starting next Monday and City Hall will resume in-person meetings.