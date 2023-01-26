Worcester Regional Transit Authority Cutting Friday Bus Routes

The Worcester Regional Transit Authority, or WRTA, is temporarily cutting back its bus routes on Fridays.
Spectrum News 1 reports the issue is staffing - WRTA spokesperson Jamie Winter telling them a number of drivers are using time off as part of the Paid Family and Medical Leave Act. Drivers are only able to work 60 hours a week.
The changes will only be in effect on Fridays and changes do not affect paratransit, WRTA said. Route 8/25 will be suspended, and there will be changes on Routes 11/24, 14, 19, 26, 27 and 30.
To see the full list of changes, click here.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
Get updates on what's happening in New England to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.