Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Worcester

Worcester Resident Rescued By Firefighters, Hospitalized After House Blaze

The Worcester Fire Department did not have an immediate update on the person's condition

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

One person was rescued Sunday evening after a fire broke out at a home in Worcester, Massachusetts.

The Worcester Fire Department says it was called to Litchfield Street shortly before 6 p.m. for a structure fire. Responding crews encountered heavy fire in the front of the home, with flames shooting out of the roof toward the back.

More firefighters were called to the scene to help battle the blaze, and the fire was under control within 20 minutes, the fire department said.

Fire officials confirmed one person had to be rescued from the home and taken to a local hospital. There was no update on their condition Sunday night.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Worcester police confirmed one person was hospitalized following the fire but also did not provide any details on the extent of the person's injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

WorcesterMassachusetts
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us