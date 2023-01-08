Worcester Resident Rescued By Firefighters, Hospitalized After House Blaze

One person was rescued Sunday evening after a fire broke out at a home in Worcester, Massachusetts.

The Worcester Fire Department says it was called to Litchfield Street shortly before 6 p.m. for a structure fire. Responding crews encountered heavy fire in the front of the home, with flames shooting out of the roof toward the back.

More firefighters were called to the scene to help battle the blaze, and the fire was under control within 20 minutes, the fire department said.

Fire officials confirmed one person had to be rescued from the home and taken to a local hospital. There was no update on their condition Sunday night.

Worcester police confirmed one person was hospitalized following the fire but also did not provide any details on the extent of the person's injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.