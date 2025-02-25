Worcester

Worcester residents fed up with spotty snow cleanup

A letter from the city manager and Department for Public Works state that they deployed over 300 pieces of equipment for the recent storm, but residents say it wasn't enough

By Carla Rojo

NBC Universal, Inc.

It’s been the snowiest winter we’ve had in years and residents in the City of Worcester say it’s been the worst cleanup they’ve seen in a while.

The City Council plans to discuss the inadequate snow removal at Tuesday night’s meeting at City Hall.

Despite springlike weather on Tuesday, there was still plenty of snow and ice on the streets of Worcester.

It's a reminder that winter is still here and just last week the area was hit with a storm that brought a mix of snow, ice, and water.

“It was a complete disaster. They didn’t throw no salt.”

Issac Santiago has lived his whole life in Worcester.

He says it’s the first time he’s had this many complaints about the clean-up.

“My roads especially were full of ice. We couldn’t move, we couldn’t do anything. If you parked your car, it slid down. It was terrible,” Santiago said.

And he’s not the only one.

“All the roads shrank about three feet and all the sidewalks are super dangerous to walk on," Dylan Kruger said.

One resident shared video showing Worcester Firefighters responding to an emergency on Stoneland Road, salting and sanding the streets to get there.

“I’m disgusted right now. Their job is to save lives not salt the city., This resident said.

Vice Chairman and Councilor-at-Large Khrystian King said these residents have valid concerns, which will be discussed at Tuesday's meeting.

“We will be asking for a report on inadequate snow removal. What sort of treatment was given to the roads. What additional resources do we need?” King said.

NBC10 Boston reached out to the city manager and Department for Public Works for a statement and while they chose not to comment until tonight’s meeting, they did send a letter that details that they deployed over 300 pieces of equipment, including both city and privately-owned vehicles.

That council meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.

