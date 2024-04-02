Worcester sandwich shop Ziggy Bombs opening in Brookline

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Last spring, it was reported that a Worcester dining spot known for its steak and cheese subs was expanding to the local area, and now we have learned that its new location is up and running.

According to a poster in the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Ziggy Bombs is now open by Boston University in Brookline (right on the Boston line), with an Instagram post from the place yesterday saying, "No April Fools We Are Now Open....Swing down and see us!"

The new outlet offers an array of steak and cheese subs along with such items as smash burgers, chicken sandwiches, nachos, fries, onion rings and more.

The address for the new location of Ziggy Bombs in Brookline is 173 Amory Street, Brookline, MA, 02446. The website for the business can be found at ziggybombssubs.com.

